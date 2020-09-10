Man in court over assault and robbery at Aberdeen shop

A man has appeared in court in connection with an assault and robbery in an Aberdeen shop.

The assault and robbery allegedly took place at the L&M Stores in Hutcheon Street in Aberdeen on July 2, 2020.

In the incident, which took place at 3am, a member of staff was said to have been threatened with a blade and had her handbag stolen.

Police previously released CCTV images as part of an appeal to trace the culprit.

And now James Wilson, 42, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Wilson, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faced a charge of assault and robbery, as well as one of being in possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

Wilson made no plea during the hearing and was released on bail.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Wilson was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed yet for his next appearance in relation to the allegations.