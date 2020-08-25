Man in dock on murder charge following death of 60-year-old in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court facing a murder charge after the death of a 60-year-old found injured in an Aberdeen flat.

Clifford Anderson was found at a property on Jasmine Terrace on Sunday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but subsequently died.

And now David Bain, 26, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today facing a charge of murder in connection with Mr Anderson’s death.

Bain, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Bain is expected to appear again in connection with the matter within the next eight days.

Mr Anderson, who was employed at ScotRail for more than 30 years, was described as a “happy, friendly person” in a statement from his family released by police.

It said: “Cliff was a dearly beloved son of the late Ronald and Iris, a brother of Elaine and Iain, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all.

“Cliff was a happy, friendly person and a keen darts player. He was hard-working and dedicated to his job with ScotRail where he had been employed for over 30 years.

“We have been shocked by the recent events and it is obviously an extremely difficult time for us as a family.”

Speaking previously, Detective Inspector Gary Winter from the Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts are with Cliff’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”