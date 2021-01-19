Man in dock on attempted murder charge after woman injured

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured in the north-east.

Police were called to a property in Topping Gardens in Fraserburgh during the afternoon of January 14 following a report of a “disturbance”.

A 27-year-old woman sustained injuries and was treated at Fraserburgh Hospital.

And now Robert Wilson has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 25-year-old faced a charge of assault to injury, to the danger of life and attempted murder.

Wilson, whose general address was given in court documents as Fraserburgh, also faced a further charge under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, of abusive behaviour towards a partner or ex-partner.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Wilson was committed for further examination and he will appear again at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.05 pm on Thursday, January 14 2021 police attended a report of a disturbance at a property in Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh.

“A 25-year old man was arrested and charged with various offences including an alleged assault on a 27-year-old woman.

“The woman was treated for injuries at Fraserburgh Hospital.

“The 25-year-old man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 18 2021.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”