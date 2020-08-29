Man in dock in connection with break-ins in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court in connection with a number of break-ins in Aberdeen.

Between August 6 and August 20, there were two break-ins in the Rosebank Place area and one to a commercial premises on Belmont Street.

And Lee Paterson has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 31-year-old faced a string of 11 charges, including three of theft by housebreaking and one of theft of a vehicle.

He also faced charges of culpable and reckless conduct and of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Paterson, of Aberdeen, was also charged with being in possession of an article with a blade or point, and with fraud relating to a fare.

And Paterson also faced further charges under the Road Traffic Act of failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and while disqualified.

He made no plea during the hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

Paterson was expected to appear again in connection with the matter next week.