Man in dock for second time over Aberdeen court building security breach

A man has appeared in the dock for a second time following a security breach at a court building in which a side door was “compromised”.

An individual managed to access the Mercatgate building, which hosts High Court and sheriff and jury trials, during the evening of August 21.

It is understood an internal door was also damaged during the incident and kicked off its hinges.

Ian Gray, 39, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for the second time in connection with the matter facing a charge of opening a lockfast place.

Gray, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, also faced a charge of theft by housebreaking understood to relate to an incident at the Carmelite Hotel.

And he faced two further charges of attempted theft by opening a lockfast place, ATM.

Gray did not enter a plea during the hearing

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed he was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

No date has been set yet for his next appearance in connection with the allegations.

Following the incident, in which it is understood an office used by Crown Office staff was entered, though the two court rooms were not, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said security measures were “fully checked”.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that a door at the side of the Mercatgate building was compromised and entry was gained to the building.

“Police were immediately notified and security measures have been fully checked.”