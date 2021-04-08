Man in dock for second time following alleged attack

A man has appeared in court for a second time following an alleged attack in Aberdeen.

A 40-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident at a property on Sandilands Drive.

Police raced to the scene on the evening of March 27 after receiving a report of a “disturbance”.

It’s understood the incident involved a bladed item.

Last week a man and three women appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter, each facing a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Levi Harrison, 22, when appearing last week faced charges of assault to severe injury and danger of life, possession of an offensive weapon, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting, obstructing or hindering police, assault, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

However, when he appeared again this week several of the charges against Harrison, of Aberdeen, no longer featured.

He faced just three charges, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting, obstructing or hindering police, and assault.

Harrison was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

Last week Natalie McGregor, known as Murdoch, 18, Geraldine Murdoch, 36, and Diane Simpson, known as Henderson, 44, all of Aberdeen, appeared alongside Harrison in court.

They each faced charges of assault to severe injury and danger of life, with Natalie Murdoch also facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting, obstructing or hindering police, assault, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

All three were bailed while the case against them was committed for further examination.