Man in court for second time after north-east ambulance stolen

A man has appeared in court for a second time facing a string of charges, including drink-driving, after an ambulance was stolen in the north-east.

The emergency response vehicle had been attending a call in Kemnay, near Inverurie, when it was stolen at around 6.20am on Wednesday November 18.

A police chase then ensued before the ambulance was eventually stopped almost 40 miles away near Dufftown, Moray.

And Graham Ellis has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a second time in connection with the incident.

The 39-year-old, whose general address was given as Glasgow, faced charges of dangerous driving and drink-driving, as well as two charges of theft.

He also faced a charge of assault to injury, and driving charges including failing without reasonable excuse to provide a breath sample, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Ellis first appeared over the matter last week when he faced one further charge, failing to stop for police, however that charge was no longer against him when he appeared for the second time.

Ellis made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

No date has been set for his next appearance over the matter.

It comes after paramedics responded to a call in Kemnay at about 6.20am on the morning of November 18. But as they dealt with that incident, the vehicle was taken.

It is understood police pursued the ambulance over the Cabrach into Moray, where it was stopped in Dufftown.

A spokeswoman added that the Kemnay patient had been transferred to hospital in another ambulance and there had been no risk to their health.