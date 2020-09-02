Man in dock after teen injured in alleged north-east attack

A man has appeared in court after a teenager was injured in an alleged attack a north-east property.

Police were called to a property on East North Street in Peterhead in the early hours of Friday morning after a 17-year-old was injured “during a disturbance”.

And Cameron Geraghty has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 24-year-old faced a charge of assault to injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life.

Geraghty, whose general address was given in court documents as Peterhead, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Geraghty was committed for further examination.

He was released on bail in the meantime, and no date has yet been set for his next appearance in connection with the matter.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around half past midnight on Friday August 28 police were called after a 17-year-old man had been injured during a disturbance within a flat in East North Street, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

“He was taken to Peterhead Hospital where he was treated for his injury and has since been discharged.”