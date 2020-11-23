Man in dock after robbery and attempted robbery at north-east shops

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery at two north-east shops.

The incidents allegedly happened at two premises on Marischal Street in Peterhead on Friday.

It’s understood the targeted shops were WH Smith and Premier Store.

And Matthew Anderson has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 48-year-old faced a total of four charges, including assault and robbery, assault and attempted robbery, and being in possession of an article with blade or point in a public space.

Anderson, whose general address was given in court documents as Peterhead, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Anderson was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

Detective Sergeant Kate Coyle, from Ellon CID, said: “Thank you to the members of the public who assisted with our inquiries.

“I’d like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident.

“Anyone with concerns about violent or suspicious behaviour should call police on 101, ideally at the time it occurs.”