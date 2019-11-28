Man in dock after activating a fire alarm at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man has been handed unpaid work after activating a fire alarm at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and sparking an evacuation when there was no need to do so.

Liam Fraser appeared in the dock at the same court building yesterday for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of breach of the peace over the matter.

The incident happened on March 15.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The 27-year-old admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and punching a fire alarm activation button, activating the fire alarm system when there was no need to do so. This caused members of the public and court staff to evacuate the court building.

He was back in court for sentencing yesterday when Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

Fraser, whose address was given as Gort Road, Aberdeen, was given six months to complete the hours.