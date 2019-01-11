Man in court after slapping partner on Aberdeen street

A man who slapped his partner on an Aberdeen street has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Kevin Collins, 28, was walking along North Anderson Drive at 8.50am on Boxing Day last year when he assaulted his partner, causing her eyesight to become temporarily blurred and giving her a bloodied nose, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Collins, whose address was given as Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, admitted assaulting his partner and the court heard the relationship had been reconciled.

