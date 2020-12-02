Man in court for second time in connection with robbery at north-east petrol station

A man has appeared in court for a second time accused of robbing a north-east petrol station.

Police were called to the petrol station at Morrisons supermarket in Peterhead’s Hay Crescent around 9.25pm on Friday, November 6.

And now, Matthew Anderson has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for the second time in connection with the matter.

The 48-year-old, whose general address was given as Peterhead, is accused of being in a building with the intent to commit theft, theft by shoplifting, assault and robbery and being in a public place with a blade or point.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Anderson made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

No date was fixed for his next appearance over the matter.