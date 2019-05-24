Man in court over vandalism at north-east mosque

A man has appeared in court after a mosque was vandalised in the north-east.

Mark McPherson appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday, accused of malicious mischief and breaching his bail conditions.

The 42-year-old, from Elgin, made no plea or declaration during the private hearing and was released on bail.

His appearance comes after swastikas and sexual comments were spray-painted on the walls of the mosque.

The incident was claimed to have happened at about 11pm on Monday.

The alleged vandalism led to widespread condemnation from local community leaders and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Elgin and District Islamic Mosque leader Lansana Bangura has revealed he will now install a surveillance system at the building which is based on South Street in the town.

Around 80 Muslims from the local community pray at the mosque.