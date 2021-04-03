Man in court over thefts in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court in connection with a series of thefts in Aberdeen.

Police arrested the man in the Hilton area of the city, following a number of incidents that took place overnight between March 30 and 31.

And now Matthew Duncan has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 23-year-old faced a string of more than a dozen charges during the appearance, including two of theft and two of theft by housebreaking.

Duncan, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, also faced two charges of being in or on a building or premises with the intention to commit theft.

He also faced a charge of theft of a motor vehicle, and several driving offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to stop and provide his details, driving without a licence and without insurance.

Duncan did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Duncan was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Duncan is expected to appear again over the matter next week.