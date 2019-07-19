Man in court over dog attack in Aberdeen high-rise

A man has denied being in charge of two dogs which were dangerously out of control after a dad was attacked in an Aberdeen high rise.

Martin MacDonald, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident at a flat in Northsea Court on February 1.

It is alleged MacDonald was in charge of two Staffordshire bull terriers named Millie and Rascal whereby they were dangerously out of control and bit James Nicol on the body, knocking him to the floor and leaving him permanently scarred and impaired.

MacDonald, of Northsea Court, is further alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the address on February 9.

During yesterday’s hearing he entered a plea of not guilty through solicitor David Kinloch.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fixed a continued pre-trial hearing, scheduled for next month.