Man in court over alleged thefts from vulnerable people in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after allegedly stealing from vulnerable people in Aberdeen.

Robert Mearns appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with a number of thefts from homes across the city between June 27 and August 19.

The 37-year-old faced a total of seven charges, including three of theft and one of theft from a person.

Mearns, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, also faced three charges of fraud.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Mearns was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He was expected to appear again within the next eight days.