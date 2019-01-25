Man in court over alleged sex attack on Aberdeen teen girl

A man has appeared in court charged with assault with intent to rape over an alleged attack on a teenage girl.

Christopher Kenn, known as Lumsden, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a second time yesterday over an incident on Byron Crescent on January 14.

The 44-year-old first appeared in the dock last week when he faced a charge of sexual assault.

But yesterday, when he appeared again, he also faced a second charge – assault to injury with intent to rape.

Lumsden, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

No date was set for his next appearance.

It comes after the teenager boarded a First Aberdeen number 12 bus outside His Majesty’s Theatre on Rosemount Viaduct at around 4.35pm.

The teen got off the bus at Provost Rust Drive just before 5pm. She then walked along Byron Crescent and was allegedly attacked near the junction with Lintmill Terrace at around 5pm.

After the incident, a girl was hailed a hero after running to help the teenager.

The Good Samaritan – herself a schoolgirl – helped calm the youngster and alerted her dad before police were informed.