Man in court over alleged sex attack at Aberdeen strip club

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged sexual assault in a strip club.

Mantas Gervetauskas appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with an incident at a city nightspot last week.

The 33-year-old faced two charges when he appeared in the dock.

He is charged with sexual assault and a further charge of assault to injury and danger of life.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to a licensed premises in the early hours of Thursday.

She said police were called at 1.50am.

Gervetauskas, whose general address was given as Inverurie, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Gervetauskas was expected to appear again over the matter within the next seven days.

Aberdeen City Council regulates adult entertainment venues as part of its licensing obligations.

Often such venues are required to keep a register of performers, including their name, address, date and place of birth and nationality, which must be made available on inspection to the council and police.

It is understood the council’s licensing team has not been made aware of the alleged incident as yet.

Members of the local authority’s licensing committee can impose restrictions on venues where incidents happen to protect staff and customers.