Man in court over alleged bomb hoax in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court in relation to an alleged bomb hoax in Aberdeen.

Police evacuated buildings and closed off streets around the Sinclair Road area of Torry last night following the discovery of a “suspicious item” inside a property at 5.25pm.

An explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) attended the incident, along with fire crews and police officers before it was eventually deemed safe for residents to return home just before 11pm.

And now Wojciech Lesniwicz has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 35-year-old, of Aberdeen, faced a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

It is understood the allegation relates to a hoax improvised explosive device (IED).

Lesniwicz made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A date has yet to be fixed for his next appearance in connection with the allegation.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.25pm to a report of a suspicious item at a block of flats in the Sinclair Road area of Aberdeen.

“Officers put road closures and a cordon in place and assisted with the evacuation of residents.

“EOD attended and the item was made safe. Residents were able to return to their homes around 10.40pm.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”