Man in court over alleged assault with weapon in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after a 41-year-old was hospitalised following an alleged attack with a weapon.

Paramedics and police officers were called to Ruthrieston Circle just before 4.30pm on August 26.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a man having been attacked with a weapon in Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was released after treatment.”

Scott Dineley, known as Sinclair, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 49-year-old faced two charges including assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was also charged with being in possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

Sinclair made no plea during the hearing and was released on bail.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date was fixed for his next appearance in connection with the matter.