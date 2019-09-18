Man in court over Aberdeen jewellery theft

An Edinburgh man has appeared in court charged in connection with the theft of jewellery worth more than £10,000 from a home in Aberdeen.

The items, which were recovered, were taken from a property in the Nigg Kirk Road area.

Kyle McMillan known as Stewart, 20, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He faced charges of theft by housebreaking, theft of a motor vehicle, and resisting, obstructing or hindering police, he is also facing two charges under the road traffic act.

Stewart, of Edinburgh, made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case was committed for further examination. He is expected to appear again next week.

Stewart also appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with an incident in the Bellevue Road area of Banff last week, facing a charge of attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.

He made no plea and was expected to appear again next week.