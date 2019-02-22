Man in court over Aberdeen flat fire​

A man has appeared in court for the second time charged in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Stefan Kubina appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over a blaze on Richmond Street last Tuesday evening.

More than 20 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze.

Residents from neighbouring homes were evacuated during the fire, which was extinguished just after 7pm.

The block affected contains a mix of private and council properties.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Appearing in court yesterday, Kubina, 33, of Aberdeen, was charged with culpable and reckless fireraising.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He made no plea and the case was fully committed for trial.

Kubina was remanded in custody.

He had previously appeared in court over the matter last Thursday.