Man in court on drink-drive charge after stolen ambulance involved in 40-mile police chase

A man has appeared in court facing 11 charges – including drink-driving, after police chased a stolen ambulance across the north-east.

The emergency response vehicle had been attending a call in Kemnay, near Inverurie, when it was stolen at around 6.20am on Wednesday.

A police chase then ensued before the ambulance was eventually stopped almost 40 miles away near Dufftown, Moray.

And Graham Ellis has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a total of 11 charges in connection with the incident.

The 39-year-old, whose general address was given as Glasgow, faced charges of dangerous driving and drink-driving, as well as two charges of theft.

He also faced a charge of assault to injury, and driving charges including failing to stop for police, failing without reasonable excuse to provide a breath sample, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Ellis made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case is expected to call again within the next eight days.

It comes after paramedics repsonded to a call in Kemnay at about 6.20am on Wednesday morning. But as they dealt with that incident, the vehicle was taken.

It is understood police pursued the ambulance over the Cabrach into Moray, where it was stopped in Dufftown.

A spokeswoman added that the Kemnay patient had been transferred to hospital in another ambulance and there had been no risk to their health.

The theft stunned village residents and local councillors, who said it was “pure luck” it did not have more serious consequences.

And speaking previously, North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “My thoughts are with the patient and the hardworking staff that are already stretched dealing with the Covid crisis.”