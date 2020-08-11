Man in court on assault charge after incident on Aberdeen street

A man has appeared in court facing an assault charge after an incident which saw 47-year-old taken to hospital.

It happened on Don Street near the Brig o’ Balgownie early Sunday afternoon.

The 47-year-old man was taken to hospital as a result.

Part of the street closest to the bridge was taped off with a police van and police car visible at the scene.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter was Jace Tait.

The 32-year-old whose general address was Wakefield is facing an assault to injury charge as well as two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He made no plea during the appearance and the case against him was committed for further examination.

Tait was remanded in custody and his next appearance is expected within eight days