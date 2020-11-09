Man in court in connection with robbery at north-east petrol station

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing a north-east petrol station.

Police were called to the petrol station at Morrisons supermarket in Peterhead’s Hay Crescent around 9.25pm on Friday.

Matthew Anderson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the incident.

The 48-year-old is accused of being in a building with the intent to commit theft, theft by shoplifting, assault and robbery and being in a public place with a blade or point.

Anderson, whose general address was given as Peterhead, made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in the dock again in eight days.