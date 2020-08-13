Man in court for second time over north-east break-ins

A man has appeared in court for a second time after allegedly trying to break into a number of properties in and around a north-east town.

Brian Regan first appeared in relation to a string of charges last week, and has now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a second time over the matter

It comes after police were called in the early hours of August 1 regarding reports of a man attempting to break in to properties in Stonehaven town centre as well as the surrounding areas.

Regan, 33 faced a string of charges including two of theft by housebreaking, and two more of attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.

And Regan, whose general address was given as Stonehaven, also faced a charge of attempted robbery and one of being in a building premises in circumstances in which it could be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft.

He did not enter a plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.