Man in court for second time on murder charge after Aberdeen grandfather’s death

A man has appeared in court for a second time charged with murdering an Aberdeen grandfather – who died more than a year and a half after he was struck by a car.

Graeme Hardie was left with life-changing injuries following an incident outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 2018, and passed away on March 5, aged 59.

Following the incident Mr Hardie, who had three children and five grandchildren, was left needing round-the-clock care at the specialist Chaseley Trust home in Eastbourne, where he lived so he could be close to other family members.

Michael Scott has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter for a second time.

The 35-year-old, whose general address was given as Sunderland, faces a single charge – murder.

He did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

A date for his next appearance is yet to be fixed.