Man in court for second time after lockdown at Aberdeen high rise

A man has appeared in court for the second time over an incident at an Aberdeen high-rise.
Police were called to Grampian Court at Balnagask Circle, Torry, at around 9.30pm on Saturday July 13. A man was found injured.
George McGungle, known as Murison, 34, of Aberdeen, faces a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and having an offensive weapon in a public place.
He made no plea during the hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and the case against him was fully committed for trial. He was remanded in custody.