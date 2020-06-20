Man in court for second time after armed police called to north-east street

A man has appeared in court for a second time charged with abduction and assault to injury after armed police were called to a north-east street.

Armed police were called to Polinar Place in Inverurie due to a disturbance allegedly involving weapons.

During the incident in the early hours of June 11 a taser was deployed.

Erik Cameron appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for a second time facing a string of charges over the incident.

The 35-year-old faced a total of 22 charges, including abduction and assault to injury, possession of an article with a blade or point, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He also faced a separate assault to injury charge, 10 charges of assault, and one of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

In addition, Cameron faced a further seven charges under the Road Traffic Act, including dangerous driving and taking and driving away a vehicle without the consent of the owner or lawful authority.

Using a vehicle without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to stop for police, failing to stop and provide details following an accident and failing to report an accident make up the other charges.

Cameron, of Inverurie, did not enter a plea in the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

A date is yet to be fixed for his next appearance over the matter.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance, allegedly involving weapons, in Polinar Place, Inverurie, to which police were called around 1am on June 11.

“A 32-year-old woman, who was in the flat at the time, did not require medical treatment.

“I can confirm that due to the nature of the incident, armed police did attend and a taser was deployed by trained officers at the scene. No one was injured as a result.”