Man in court for second time after Aberdeen bus driver injured in alleged attack

A man has appeared in court for a second time charged with assault to severe injury to the danger of life after a bus driver was allegedly attacked in Aberdeen city centre.

The driver was waiting at a bus stop to start his shift when the incident happened on Broad Street, just yards away from Police Scotland’s Queen Street headquarters and the town house.

The alleged assault happened as a bus waited at the stop on August 28 shortly after 3.30pm.

The First Bus driver, a 53-year-old male, was taken to hospital for treatment following the serious incident.

Now Jack Walker, 25, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a second time in connection with the matter, facing a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Walker, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the hearing.

The case against him was fully committed and he was remanded in custody.

Following the incident, a spokesman for First Aberdeen said the well being of staff was its “highest priority” and it was supporting the driver.

He said: “This was a serious attack on one of our colleagues and we are working closely with the police as part of their ongoing investigation.

“The well being of our staff is our highest priority and we’re supporting our driver at this distressing time.”