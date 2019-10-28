Man in court charged with serious assault at north-east pub as 52-year-old fights for life

A man has appeared in court charged with assault to the danger of life after an incident at a north-east pub.

Callum Wright, 27, is accused of attacking a 52-year-old man in Kemnay in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was arrested after police were called out to a “disturbance” at the Burnett Arms Hotel on Bridge Road.

Police said the alleged victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and described the man as being in a critical condition.

Several police cars were seen outside the pub at about 8am on Sunday along with tape cordoning off the building.

Officers were still at the scene carrying out investigations in the afternoon.

The pub was closed as investigations were carried out but reopened later that day.

A police spokesman said at the time: “Police were called to a disturbance at a premises on Bridge Road in Kemnay, which happened around 12.20am.

“A 52-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition.”

Wright, of Inverurie, appeared at a private hearing on petition at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

He faced a charge of assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.