Man in court charged with murder of Aberdeen woman Margaret Robertson

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an Aberdeen woman.

A major investigation was launched by police after 54-year-old Margaret Robertson, known as Meg, was found dead at her home at around 1.20pm last Friday.

Norman Duncan, 40, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

He is facing a charge of murder.

Duncan, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

Margaret’s “heartbroken” son and daughter have paid tribute to their mother and said she will “sorely missed” by her relatives.

In a statement issued by the police, Mark and Michelle said: “Margaret, or Meg as we all knew her, was a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many.

“We have received and read countless messages of support and would like to thank everyone for their kind words at this extremely difficult time.

“Every member of Meg’s family is heartbroken and she will be sorely missed by us all.

“It is hard to comprehend our mum has been taken from us and we will never, ever understand why this had to happen to her.

“The past few days have obviously been extremely difficult for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss.”

They also thanked locals for their response to the police appeal and for officers working on the probe.

