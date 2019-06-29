Man in court charged with murder of Aberdeen hotel worker

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an Aberdeen hotel worker.

Anthony McGladrigan, 51, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after police were called to a property in Greeness, two miles south of Cuminestown, near Turriff.

Liam Hay, 20, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the incident.

He is facing a charge of murder and having an offensive weapon in public. He is also charged with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Hay, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again within the next week.

Mr McGladrigan was a full-time quality service leader at the Sandman Signature Hotel, Aberdeen, where he had worked since it opened last year.

Speaking after his death, a spokeswoman for the restaurant said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Anthony.

“He was an amazing and invaluable team member who had been part of the hotel’s journey from the beginning.”

Friends have also paid tribute to Mr McGladrigan, who had worked at a number of restaurants, including Chiquitos at Aberdeen beach.

One former colleague said: “He was a lot of fun to work with. Rest in peace dude.”

Another described him as a “real gem”.

A former Chiquitos employee said: “Tony was a kind, generous person who was completely committed to the highest standards.”

His devastated family also paid tribute to the dad, calling him “amazing” and added: “He will be missed every day.”

A probe was launched after the death of Mr McGladrigan, with the property sealed off by police.

Officers were seen standing guard at the end of the driveway.

