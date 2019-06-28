Man in court charged with murder of Aberdeen hotel worker

A man appeared in court today charged with the murder of an Aberdeen hotel worker.

Anthony McGladrigan, 51, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after police were called to a property in Greeness, two miles south of Cuminestown, near Turriff.

Liam Hay, 20, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

He is facing a charge of murder, and having an offensive weapon in public. He is also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

Hay, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again within the next week.

Mr McGladrigan was a full-time quality service leader at Chop Grill and Bar in the Sandman Signature Hotel, Aberdeen, where he had worked since it opened last year.

