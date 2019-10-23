Man in court charged with murder of 83-year-old after alleged assault in woods near Elgin

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a north-east man following an alleged assault in woods.

Frank Kinnis, 83, passed away following the incident in New Elgin at around 9am on Monday.

A woman and a man – both aged 70 – were also allegedly assaulted in Birkenhill Woods and are being treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for serious head injuries.

They remain in a stable condition.

David Johnstone, 35, appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

He is facing a charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder and two further charges of assaulting or impeding police.

Johnstone, whose general address was given as Elgin, made no plea.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

In a statement, Mr Kinnis’ family said: “We are mourning the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“He was a doting, warm-hearted and unfailingly dependable presence in each of our lives.

“There will also be fond memories of him among the farming and bowls communities in Elgin, where he was well known and liked.

“We will fondly remember him as he was in life and ask everyone who knew him to make certain that it is these memories of him that endure. While the police continue the investigation, we kindly ask that our privacy be respected.”