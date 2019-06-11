Man in court charged with murder of Aberdeen woman Neomi Smith, 23

A man appeared in court today charged with the murder of an Aberdeen woman.

Neomi Smith, 23, died at a property in Brechin in the early hours of Sunday.

Keith Rizzo, 23, appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

He is facing a charge of murder.

Rizzo, whose general address was given as Angus, made no plea.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

