Man in court charged with attempted murder after police officer injured in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a police officer was injured in Aberdeen.

Charlie Deans, 22, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder of a person.

He was also charged with four driving offences.

Deans, whose general address was given in court as Aberdeen, entered no plea.

He was remanded in custody until the case next calls at some point within the next week.

The alleged incident is understood to have involved a black car.

Police said the incident concluded in the Fintray Road area of Blackburn shortly before 4am on Sunday.

A police officer was injured during the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated.