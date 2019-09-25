Man in court charged with attempted murder after police officer injured in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in which a police officer was injured.

Charlie Deans, 22, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder of a person.

He was also charged with four driving offences.

Deans, whose general address was given in court as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea.

He was remanded in custody until the case calls next, at some point within the next six days.

Andrew Bullamore, 23, also appeared in court in connection with the alleged incident.

Bullamore, whose address was given in court as Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, was charged with breaching bail in that he was on Fintray Road, Blackburn, at 3.20am on Sunday when he was required to be at home.

He did not enter a plea and his case was continued.

A 21-year-old woman was to appear in court but was liberated pending further police inquiries.

The alleged incident is understood to have involved a black Ford Fiesta.

Police said the incident concluded in the Fintray Road area of Blackburn shortly before 4am on Sunday.

A police officer was injured during the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated.