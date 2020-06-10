Man in court after two businesses broken into in north-east town

A man has appeared in court after two north-east properties were broken into.

John McCormick appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after Bon Bon sweet shop and Room 7 in Peterhead were broken into on Sunday, with valuable items stolen.

The 28-year-old faced a total of three charges, including two of theft by housebreaking.

He was also charged with theft by shoplifting.

McCormick, whose general address was given as Peterhead, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against McCormick was committed for further examination and that he was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again within the next week.

Inspector George Cordiner, of the Peterhead Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their assistance in this matter. Please continue to report any suspicious activity to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”