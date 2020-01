A telescopic baton was illegally imported into Aberdeen, it has been alleged.

David Blackburn, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, accused of importing a restricted item, namely a telescopic baton, on January 15 2019 at Johnston Gardens West, Peterculter.

Blackburn, whose address was given in court papers as Beada Park, Alford, maintained his plea of not guilty and is to stand trial on February 26.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter