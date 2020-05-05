Man in court after stealing food from Aberdeen supermarket

A man has appeared in court after stealing food from Lidl.

Aleksander Sosnowski, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after stealing food from the supermarket worth just over £4.30.

Sosnowski pled guilty to a charge of theft by shoplifting from the Lidl store on Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

He also admitted two charges of breaching a curfew as part of a bail condition.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told the court the shoplifting incident happened at around 12.30pm, with food worth around £4.30 being stolen.

He added the food was recovered.

Defence solicitor Peter Shepherd said his client had been in financial difficulties and had stolen the food to consume.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Sosnowski, of Bradley Terrace, Aberdeen, until July to call alongside other matters.