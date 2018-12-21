Friday, December 21st 2018 Show Links
News / Local / Court

Man in court after stealing DVDs from Aberdeen shop

by Danny McKay
21/12/2018, 12:27 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A man has been given a supervision order after being caught stealing more than £60 of DVDs.

Shaun Mauchline, known as Clark, appeared yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing in relation to the matter.

The 39-year-old had previously pled guilty to stealing a quantity of DVDs from HMV on Union Bridge in Aberdeen.

The crime took place on August 22 this year.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald told the court the goods taken had a total value of £60.97, adding that the items were not recovered.

She said: “The accused was caught on CCTV before he left.

“Unfortunately he was not intercepted until later.”

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client, who suffers from mental health difficulties, “very much regrets his actions”.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Clark, of Aulton Court, Aberdeen, to be supervised for 18 months.

