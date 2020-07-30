Man in court after police stop vehicle and recover almost £17,000 of heroin in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after police stopped a vehicle in Aberdeen and recovered almost £17,000 worth of heroin.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the Northfield area on Tuesday and recovered heroin worth an estimated £16,800.

Michael Byrne appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 25-year-old a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs, as well as a further charge of failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver of a vehicle.

Byrne, whose general address was given as Widnes, Cheshire, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against him was committed for further examination and Byrne was released on bail.

No date has yet been fixed for his next appearance in connection with the allegations.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, of Aberdeen CID, said: “We work proactively on a daily basis to pursue those involved in the illegal drug trade. Drug abuse and the associated crime has a negative impact on our communities. Share your concerns with us, or record it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”