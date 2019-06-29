Man in court after police recover £14,000 of cannabis in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after police recovered thousands of pounds of cannabis in Aberdeen.

Stuart Cook was in the dock at a behind-closed-doors hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the recovery.

The 28-year-old faced two charges, one of being concerned in the supply of drugs and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Cook, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the private hearing.

The case against him was continued for further examination and he was granted bail.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance in court.

It comes after police recovered an estimated £14,000 of cannabis in the Headland Court area of Aberdeen on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, an 18-year-old man was charged following the recovery of heroin and crack cocaine valued at around £5,000 after a vehicle travelling on South College Street, Aberdeen, was stopped in the early hours of yesterday.

He is expected to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Both recoveries were made during routine patrols by officers.