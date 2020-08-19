Man in court after police in riot gear allegedly pelted with slates from rooftop in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after police in riot gear were allegedly pelted with roof slates and bricks in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Middlefield Crescent in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday morning following a report of a disturbance.

Jack Smith appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges in connection with the incident.

It is alleged the 27-year-old climbed onto the roof of a block of flats and threw roof slates and bricks at police officers on the street below who donned riot gear during the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland were called at 4.45am on Sunday 16 August, following a report of a disturbance on Middlefield Crescent in Aberdeen.”

Smith, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faced a total of six charges during the hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, including one of assault, two of malicious mischief and two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear and alarm.

He also faced a further charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

Smith did not enter a plea in the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He was expected to appear again within the next week.