Man in court after OAP seriously hurt in Aberdeen hit-and-run

A man has appeared in court facing a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a pensioner was knocked down.

A 66-year-old man sustained chest and leg injuries as a result of a hit-and-run incident on Powis Terrace on Monday.

The vehicle drove off without stopping and was found abandoned on nearby Ash-hill Drive a short time later.

It has since emerged officers were pursuing the car, a Lexus, at the time of the collision.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is now carrying out an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

It is understood to be normal practice for Police Scotland to contact PIRC following incidents during pursuits.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged in connection with the matter was Lee Cowie.

He is facing a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is facing charges relating to failing to stop, report and give details after an accident and failing to give the identity of a driver, as well as two other charges under the road traffic act.

Cowie, 33, whose general address was given as Aboyne, is also charged with two counts of drug possession. He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded.

His case was continued and he is expected to appear in court again within the next week.

It follows after another man, George Cowie, 22, of Aberdeen, appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the incident, facing charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, drugs possession, and failing to give the identity of a driver.

He made no plea and his case was continued. He was released on bail.

Speaking previously about the incident, Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: “The road was closed for some time while we carried out our investigations.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience as well as all those who came forward following our appeal for witnesses.”