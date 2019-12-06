Man in court after filming at police station and getting into argument with officers

A man who walked around a police station filming and got into an argument with officers before uploading the video to YouTube has appeared in court.

Michael Wood, 35, also filmed vehicles in the car park at Kittybrewster Police Station in the “sinister” incident on Monday.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and also acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, after being observed filming the car park and station interior, he spoke to officers “querying how to make a complaint about police harassment”.

However he became aggressive and made comments related to one officer’s “perceived Irish nationality”.

Mrs Souter added: “There was a video that appeared on YouTube afterwards that featured police building and vehicles.”

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said his client had been unhappy about a matter involving a family member and wished to make a complaint about the police.

He said: “He attended with the intention of making such a complaint and gets into an argument with police.

“He accepts that it went far beyond what was acceptable.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “He uploaded that to YouTube so the whole world knows the registration numbers of police vehicles parked at Kittybrewster Police Station. I think it’s very sinister.”

Wood, of Sheddocksley Road, Aberdeen, was remanded in custody while sentence was deferred for reports.