Man accused of attacking father and son in Aberdeen

A man is set to go on trial accused of attacking an Aberdeen dad and of assaulting his son to the danger of his life.

James Townsley, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and denied charges relating to an incident on Froghall Avenue on September 3.

He is accused of fighting with a man, repeatedly punching him on the head, throwing him to the ground and repeatedly punching him on the head while on the ground.

Prosecutors claim this was “to his severe injury and to the danger of his life”.

Townsley is also accused of, while acting with others, punching and kicking the same man to the head and body to his injury.

And he is further alleged to have, while acting with others, repeatedly punched the man’s father to the head and thrown a chair at him to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Townsley pled not guilty to all three charges against him.

Sheriff William Summers continued the case against Townsley to trial next month.

It comes after police officers were called to an incident in Aberdeen’s Froghall Avenue and found two men, aged 63 and 24, with head wounds.

Several properties on the street were cordoned off as police investigated.

A 63-year-old former chef and father-of-three suffered injuries to his head and ears in the incident.

His son was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.