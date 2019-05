A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a £44,000 drug seizure on the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Heroin was discovered by police after the vehicle was stopped near Fordoun at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Stephen Thompson, 31, of Cumbria, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail.