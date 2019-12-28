Man in court after Aberdeen community hit by string of thefts

A man has appeared in court after a series of thefts in an Aberdeen community.

George Cowie appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, pictured, after cars, money, watches and toys were taken during several incidents in the Countesswells area earlier this week.

The 23-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faced a string of charges when he appeared in the dock.

He faced two charges of theft of a motor vehicle as well as one of theft by housebreaking.

Cowie is also facing a number of charges under the Road Traffic Act.

And Cowie faced a further charge of possession of drugs.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Cowie was expected to appear in court again within the next week over the matter.

Police had earlier issued an appeal for information following a number of incidents in the area in the run up to Christmas.